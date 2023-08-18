Dan Campbell unsure how Jameson Williams can get injury treatment during suspension

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams’ preseason is over because of a hamstring injury, and he’ll miss the Lions’ first six games because of a gambling suspension. Lions coach Dan Campbell wants some clarity about how the team can ensure Williams gets the medical care he needs when he’s not allowed to practice, attend team meetings or play.

Asked whether Williams can get treatment from the team while he’s suspended, Campbell said that he can’t, but also said the Lions need to find out exactly what the rules are.

“It’s a good question. Technically, no, but we’re looking into that,” Campbell said.

Williams barely played as a rookie last year because of a knee injury he suffered in the final game of his college career, and now the combination of the hamstring injury and the suspension is threatening to derail his second season. That could be a concern for a player the Lions traded up in the first round to draft, but Campbell said he believes Williams can be ready to go in the Lions’ seventh game.

“As long as he stays on top of the mental portion of it, you can get a lot out of the mental work,” Campbell said. “If he grinds on that, takes care of the hamstring, we’ll take it as it comes.”

Williams’ status is one of the biggest questions facing the Lions heading into this season.