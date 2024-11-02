 Skip navigation
Dan Campbell wants to see grass stains with Lions wearing all white at Lambeau Field

  
Published November 2, 2024 07:03 AM

Forecasts call for rain, wind and temperatures in the 50s in Green Bay on Sunday afternoon, and Lions head coach Dan Campbell says he’s excited about the opportunity to play the Packers on a day when his players will get dirty.

Campbell said the Lions will wear white pants and white jerseys and he’s looking forward to seeing grass stains on his players’ uniforms.

“How exciting this is to be able to play these types of games,” Campbell said. “We’ll be in the elements, which is great, this is one of those you hope for. I think we’ll be all-whites so we’ll have the grass stains and everything. It’s going to be good old football, the way it’s meant to be played.”

Rain and wind might favor the Packers over the Lions, who have played all their games indoors this season, but Campbell says he embraces the challenge.

“It’s a throwback,” Campbell said. “We’re very comfortable playing in the elements.”