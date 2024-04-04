Dan Campbell: We are still looking for safety help

The Lions made a couple of additions to their cornerback group last month by signing Amik Robertson and trading for Carlton Davis, but they haven’t added any safeties to the mix since the end of last season.

Head coach Dan Campbell suggested that could change when he spoke to reporters at last week’s league meetings. Kerby Joseph and Ifeatu Melifonwu are set to return to the secondary in 2024, but Campbell said that the team is in the market for more bodies at the position.

“We’re still going to look for safety help,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “That’s not over, either. We know we need some, there again, to bring in some competition in that room. So our eyes are there.”

Campbell noted that 2023 second-round pick Brian Branch can play safety, but the team has been using him in the slot since his arrival in Detroit. Players like Justin Simmons and Quandre Diggs are available as free agents, although the Lions might opt for the younger route by adding to their safety options in the draft.