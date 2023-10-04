Dan Campbell: We’d love to play Jameson Williams, but don’t want to overload him

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is eligible to play against the Panthers this weekend, but whether he will play remains up in the air.

Williams was reinstated from suspension two weeks earlier than expected after a change to the league’s gambling policy last week and he is back in the team’s facility this week. They could use his speed as another element to their offense, but the early return still comes after an extended layoff for a player who also missed time this summer because of a hamstring injury.

During an appearance on 97.1 The Ticket on Wednesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked about Williams playing this week and said that the team doesn’t want to ask too much of Williams too soon after his return.

“Yes, we’d love to get him up this week, but we don’t want to overload him either. That wouldn’t be fair to him,” Campbell said, via Jeff Risdon of USAToday.com.

It doesn’t sound like Williams will have a major role in the game plan if he is active this weekend, but a better idea about the team’s plans probably won’t come into focus until closer to Sunday.