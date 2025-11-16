 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Campbell will call offensive plays for rest of season

  
Published November 16, 2025 02:31 PM

Last Sunday, no one knew Dan Campbell would be taking over offensive playcalling duties with the Lions. This Sunday, he’s making it clear that he’ll won’t be giving up the role.

Campbell told Jay Glazer of Fox Sports that the head coach will continue to call plays for the rest of the season, wresting the job from offensive coordinator John Morton.

Morton became the offensive coordinator and playcaller after Ben Johnson was hired to coach the Bears.

It’s the second time Campbell has called plays. During his first season with the Lions, in 2021, Campbell took the playcalling duties from former offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn. Campbell had not been a playcaller during his time as an assistant coach.

Last week, it worked well against Washington. It likely will be a little more difficult on Sunday night at Philadelphia, where the 7-2 Eagles await.