Dan Campbell will call offensive plays for rest of season

Last Sunday, no one knew Dan Campbell would be taking over offensive playcalling duties with the Lions. This Sunday, he’s making it clear that he’ll won’t be giving up the role.

Campbell told Jay Glazer of Fox Sports that the head coach will continue to call plays for the rest of the season, wresting the job from offensive coordinator John Morton.

Morton became the offensive coordinator and playcaller after Ben Johnson was hired to coach the Bears.

It’s the second time Campbell has called plays. During his first season with the Lions, in 2021, Campbell took the playcalling duties from former offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn. Campbell had not been a playcaller during his time as an assistant coach.

Last week, it worked well against Washington. It likely will be a little more difficult on Sunday night at Philadelphia, where the 7-2 Eagles await.