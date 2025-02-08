Dan Marino says quarterbacks are more comfortable with today’s rules protecting them

In 1984, Dan Marino obliterated the previous NFL records by passing for 5,084 yards and 48 touchdowns. Passing statistics like that had previously been unthinkable, in part because the rules of those days made it open season on quarterbacks for pass rushers.

Marino visited the PFT Live set at Super Bowl LIX and said that quarterbacks today live a more comfortable existence because they know the officials will protect them in a way that quarterbacks of Marino’s generation were not protected.

“The mental part of it you’d feel more comfortable, for sure, you know you can’t get hit in the knees or hit in the face. Can you be better because of that? Yes, I would say so. At least you would be more available and healthy,” Marino said. “And nowadays they just rub them a little bit and it’s a flag.”

Told he could throw for 100 touchdowns a year under today’s rules, Marino said, “I don’t have to prove it, but I’ll take it.”