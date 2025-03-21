Dan Moore on Titans committing to him: I want to prove them damn right

The Titans entered free agency in the market for a left tackle, and there weren’t many great options. That’s why they gave Dan Moore Jr. a four-year, $82 million deal.

It ranks as one of the most surprising deals of free agency and one of the most high-risk, considering Moore’s $20.5 million annual average is tied for sixth at his position.

Moore knows to whom much is given, much is expected.

“Obviously, I want to exceed expectations,” Moore said Thursday, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “But it’s not only about proving the team right, it’s about proving myself right. I feel like my expectations will always be higher than anyone else’s are for me. I feel like by meeting my expectations, I’ll exceed the team’s expectations.

“So, not only do I want to prove them right, I want to prove them damn right, where [they’re thinking]: ‘We got our guy. He didn’t just do what we needed him to do, he did that and more.’ That is the consensus I want in the organization.”

Moore is a big piece in the Titans’ remake of their offensive line. His signing moves JC Latham, the Titans’ first-round pick in 2024, to right tackle. Peter Skoronski, another first-rounder, will play left guard, with Lloyd Cushenberry at center and Kevin Zeitler, another free agent signee, at right guard.

Moore, 26, entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Steelers in 2021, and he started 66 of a possible 68 games at left tackle in his time in Pittsburgh. But the Steelers moved on for a reason, as Moore allowed a career-worst 12 sacks in 2024, per Pro Football Focus.

But his age and his experience has the Titans — and Moore — excited about his future.

“Every year I feel like I have progressed and have gotten better each offseason. That’s something I take pride in,” Moore said. “Obviously, Pittsburgh wouldn’t have had me as the starting left tackle the last four years if not. I think this past season I was able to tap into some things that I wasn’t able to in the past, just being an older guy, things slowing down for me, things happening more naturally for me. I really feel the game is coming to me now.”