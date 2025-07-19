Eagles get their Super Bowl LIX rings

Some things are worth the wait.

The Eagles were supposed to get their Super Bowl LIX rings on June 6. “Production issues” delayed the issuance of the trinkets.

Tonight, they’ve gotten them.

It’s the second Super Bowl championship for Philadelphia. And they’ve gotten their rings just in time for training camp to open, as they try to get their second in a row.

And as Super Bowl rings become more detailed and complicated, the Eagles have added an impressive feature — wings in the shape and style of their helmet logo that flare out from the structure.

Coach Nick Sirianni recently said he’s not thinking about a “repeat,” but about “sustained success.” The Eagles have the talent to pursue it.

It won’t be easy. It never is. But they have the talent to be in the mix. And there’s a chance that, a year from now, they’ll be getting another one.

For now, the best news for the Eagles is that, unlike the rings the Chiefs got last year, this one has no apparent typos.