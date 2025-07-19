Report: Text message critical of JC Tretter is being “shared among” NFL players

With NFL Players Association executive director Lloyd Howell out, it’s more than fair to be curious about the future of NFLPA chief strategy officer JC Tretter. And we’re not the only ones who have curiosity.

Tretter served as NFLPA president when a top-secret process resulted in Howell being hired. Then, after Tretter was no longer eligible to serve as NFLPA president, Howell hired Tretter into the newly-created position of chief strategy officer.

Early Friday, long-time NFLPA security officer Craig Jones raised, in poetic fashion, internal questions about Tretter. Via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, a text message questioning Tretter is “being shared among NFL players.”

Here’s the text of it:

“When will the players rise up and hold Tretter accountable for all this? Tretter is the common denominator in all these scandals. We know Tretter: 1) Bent the rules to hire Howell; 2) Covered up Howell’s background check; 3) Had knowledge of Howell’s financial arrangement with Carlyle Group; 4) Kept the Arbitration decision (Drory [sic]) from his members; 5) Kept the Arbitration decision (Moreland) from his members that found he blatantly violated the CBA.”

The text message is being circulated at a time when there’s talk, we’re told, that some members of the NFLPA executive committee want to name Tretter the interim executive director.

It would be a stunning move, if it happens. It would also be the latest in a string of objectively stunning moves that are far more understandable once it’s understood that enough players are not paying attention to union business to allow a small handful of them to do whatever they want.