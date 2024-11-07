 Skip navigation
Dan Morgan: Chuba Hubbard exemplifies everything we want on and off the field

  
Published November 7, 2024 11:31 AM

The Panthers signed running back Chuba Hubbard to a four-year extension on Thursday, rewarding the 2021 fourth-round pick with a lucrative new deal.

Panthers G.M. Dan Morgan said in a statement released by the team that Carolina is excited to keep the running back with the franchise.

“He exemplifies everything we want on and off the field,” Morgan said. “Chuba is passionate about football, is productive, and is committed to his teammates and winning.”

Hubbard has been enjoying his best season so far in 2024. He’s rushed for 665 yards with five touchdowns, averaging a career-high 5.0 yards per carry. He’s also caught 26 passes for 108 yards with a TD.

Hubbard finished last season with 1,135 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns. He rushed for 092 yards with five TDs and caught 39 passes for 233 yards.

The Panthers will look to get their third win of the season on Sunday when they play the Giants in Germany.