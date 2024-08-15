Dan Quinn: A lot of guys really battling to be No. 2 wide receiver

The Commanders know that their top wide receiver is Terry McLaurin, but other roles are open as the team moves toward its second preseason game.

That was the word from head coach Dan Quinn at a press conference on Thursday. Jahan Dotson was a first-round pick in 2022, but reports from camp have not featured him as the clear No. 2 alongside McLaurin and Quinn confirmed that he’s just one of several names in the mix for the NFC East club.

Olamide Zaccheaus, Dyami Brown, and third-round pick Luke McCaffrey are also in what Quinn described as a spirited fight for the job.

“We are right in the middle of it,” Quinn said. “You’ll see a lot of guys in today. You’ll see two, three, four, five. There are a lot of guys that are really battling. I’ve been really impressed with Olamide, I thought he’s had a really strong camp. Looking forward to getting Luke some extra work into here. Jahan, Dyami, so that’s where we’re at.”

Neither Quinn nor General Manager Adam Peters were with the Commanders when Dotson was drafted and the open approach to determining playing time at receiver makes it clear that he’ll have to show he’s the right choice on merit rather than draft pedigree.