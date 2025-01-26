 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_billskc_v2_250126.jpg
Chiefs can elevate to ‘special place’ when needed
nbc_simms_superbowlthoughts_250126.jpg
‘No underdog’ in Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIX
nbc_simms_commanderseagles_250126.jpg
Barkley, Hurts too much for Commanders to match

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_billskc_v2_250126.jpg
Chiefs can elevate to ‘special place’ when needed
nbc_simms_superbowlthoughts_250126.jpg
‘No underdog’ in Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIX
nbc_simms_commanderseagles_250126.jpg
Barkley, Hurts too much for Commanders to match

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Quinn can become eighth head coach to lead two franchises to the Super Bowl

  
Published January 26, 2025 08:16 AM

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn can join some elite company in NFL history if he leads his team to a win in the NFC Championship Game today.

A victory in Philadelphia would get Quinn to his second Super Bowl as a head coach, with his second different franchise. He’d be just the eighth coach in NFL history who has coached the Super Bowl with more than one team.

A coach who has already done it is coaching today: Kansas City coach Andy Reid is trying to reach his fifth Super Bowl with the Chiefs, and he also coached the Eagles in a Super Bowl.

The other six coaches who have been to Super Bowls with multiple franchises are Bill Parcells (Patriots and Giants), Don Shula (Colts and Dolphins), Dick Vermeil (Eagles and Rams), John Fox (Panthers and Broncos), Mike Holmgren (Packers and Seahawks), and Dan Reeves (Falcons and Broncos).