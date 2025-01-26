Dan Quinn can become eighth head coach to lead two franchises to the Super Bowl

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn can join some elite company in NFL history if he leads his team to a win in the NFC Championship Game today.

A victory in Philadelphia would get Quinn to his second Super Bowl as a head coach, with his second different franchise. He’d be just the eighth coach in NFL history who has coached the Super Bowl with more than one team.

A coach who has already done it is coaching today: Kansas City coach Andy Reid is trying to reach his fifth Super Bowl with the Chiefs, and he also coached the Eagles in a Super Bowl.

The other six coaches who have been to Super Bowls with multiple franchises are Bill Parcells (Patriots and Giants), Don Shula (Colts and Dolphins), Dick Vermeil (Eagles and Rams), John Fox (Panthers and Broncos), Mike Holmgren (Packers and Seahawks), and Dan Reeves (Falcons and Broncos).