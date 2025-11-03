Dan Quinn: “I missed it” by keeping Jayden Daniels in the game

The decision to have quarterback Jayden Daniels in the game while down 31 points in a blowout on Sunday night came back to bite the Commanders when Daniels dislocated his left elbow while being tackled halfway through the fourth quarter.

Head coach Dan Quinn was asked about Daniels being on the field in his postgame press conference and said the injury did not happen on a designed run for the quarterback and “if we run it 50 times, it’s either hand off or a throw 50 times.” On Monday, though, Quinn said he erred by not paying enough attention to the possibility of Daniels scrambling on Sunday night.

“I know many of you have been asking about the thought process of Jayden being in the game in that situation,” Quinn said. “I get that. I’ve been thinking about it honestly nonstop too. For me, the answer is ‘I missed it.’ . . . Of course he could scramble. It’s Jayden, it’s what he’s special at. That’s 100 percent on me.”

It’s a decision that Quinn would like to do over, but there’s no stuffing the toothpaste back into the tube at this point. The Commanders are 3-6 and won’t have their franchise quarterback on the field anytime soon, so Quinn will have to get creative in order to salvage the season.