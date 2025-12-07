 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Quinn: Jayden Daniels could have returned, coach’s decision to keep him out

  
Published December 7, 2025 05:04 PM

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels did not return after aggravating his left elbow injury in the third quarter Sunday.

Coach Dan Quinn said after the 31-0 loss to the Vikings that Daniels could have returned, but it was a coach’s decision to keep him out. The Commanders trailed only 14-0 when Daniels’ elbow slammed against the turf as he was chasing Andrew Van Ginkel, who had a 40-yard interception return with 8:16 left in the third quarter.

Quinn added that he plans for Daniels to continue playing this season despite the Commanders being eliminated from playoff contention.

Daniels dislocated his left elbow while bracing a fall during a sack in Week 9. He missed three games before returning to start Sunday’s game.

Daniels went 9-of-20 for 78 yards and an interception and ran for 16 yards on four carries.

Marcus Mariota finished the game.