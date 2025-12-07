Dan Quinn: Jayden Daniels could have returned, coach’s decision to keep him out

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels did not return after aggravating his left elbow injury in the third quarter Sunday.

Coach Dan Quinn said after the 31-0 loss to the Vikings that Daniels could have returned, but it was a coach’s decision to keep him out. The Commanders trailed only 14-0 when Daniels’ elbow slammed against the turf as he was chasing Andrew Van Ginkel, who had a 40-yard interception return with 8:16 left in the third quarter.

Quinn added that he plans for Daniels to continue playing this season despite the Commanders being eliminated from playoff contention.

Daniels dislocated his left elbow while bracing a fall during a sack in Week 9. He missed three games before returning to start Sunday’s game.

Daniels went 9-of-20 for 78 yards and an interception and ran for 16 yards on four carries.

Marcus Mariota finished the game.