Dan Quinn: Micah Parsons isn’t moving to full-time defensive end

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is moving to full-time defensive end . Unless he isn’t.

Parsons has said he’s bulking up in advance of a position change. He might change his position on that, after hearing what Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn had to say.

Via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com, Quinn says Parsons won’t be making the switch to full-time defensive end.

“He’s a pass-rushing linebacker,” Quinn said. “If you ever need position changes, come to me. What I think he was probably trying to say is, ‘I’m really emphasizing some pass rush into my offseason.’”

That’s not what he said. And, typically, what the coach says, goes.

It’s not just semantics. Defensive ends make more than linebackers, especially if the franchise tag is ever in play.

That likely won’t happen with Parsons. He’ll be in line for a new deal after the coming season, and the Cowboys would be wise to give him one -- and to pay him like a high-end defensive end.