Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Dan Quinn: Micah Parsons isn’t moving to full-time defensive end

  
Published May 13, 2023 10:36 AM

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is moving to full-time defensive end . Unless he isn’t.

Parsons has said he’s bulking up in advance of a position change. He might change his position on that, after hearing what Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn had to say.

Via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com, Quinn says Parsons won’t be making the switch to full-time defensive end.

“He’s a pass-rushing linebacker,” Quinn said. “If you ever need position changes, come to me. What I think he was probably trying to say is, ‘I’m really emphasizing some pass rush into my offseason.’”

That’s not what he said. And, typically, what the coach says, goes.

It’s not just semantics. Defensive ends make more than linebackers, especially if the franchise tag is ever in play.

That likely won’t happen with Parsons. He’ll be in line for a new deal after the coming season, and the Cowboys would be wise to give him one -- and to pay him like a high-end defensive end.