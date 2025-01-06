Dan Quinn: No concerns about Jayden Daniels’ leg soreness heading into Sunday

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels exited yesterday’s game with leg soreness, but the team isn’t concerned that it could affect him in Sunday’s wild card game in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers.

Washington coach Dan Quinn was asked about Daniels’ leg today and dismissed it as an issue.

“I’m not concerned,” Quinn said. “I’m feeling good going into the weekend. I’m actually feeling good on the team’s health, so that’s a good thing when you get to this time of year.”

Daniels’ tremendous rookie season is the biggest reason the Commanders turned around their fortunes, and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Now they’ll try to get their first postseason win since the 2005 season — when they went to Tampa Bay and beat the Buccaneers in the wild card round.