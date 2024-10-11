 Skip navigation
Dan Quinn says Brian Robinson will be a game-time decision

  
October 11, 2024

Anyone looking for word about running back Brian Robinson’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Ravens will have to wait a little while longer.

Robinson has been out of practice this week with a knee injury, but the team is not going to be making a call about his status for this weekend on Friday. Head coach Dan Quinn said at his press conference that Robinson will be a game-time decision against Baltimore.

Robinson has 73 carries for 325 yards and five touchdowns so far this season, so it’s not hard to understand why the Commanders will give him every reason to get on the field.

Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols will handle the running back duties if Robinson isn’t able to play.