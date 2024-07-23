Dan Quinn: When Jayden Daniels is ready, we’ll know

It didn’t take long for Commanders head coach Dan Quinn to field a question about rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels in his first press conference of training camp.

The first query for Quinn had to do with the practice plan for the second overall pick in his first NFL camp and Quinn answered by saying that he knows there’s a lot of interest in when Daniels will officially be installed as the team’s starter. Quinn didn’t expend much energy on the idea that anyone other than Daniels will be the team’s Week One starter, but said that “one size doesn’t fit all” and the team will let things play out for a bit before making any pronouncements.

“It’s not a secret, but it is a journey and a process. As we’re going — when he’s ready, we’ll know. When he’s ready, he’ll also know,” Quinn said.

General Manager Adam Peters echoed Quinn’s words about the approach at quarterback this summer, so it seems that all involved are on the same page as they work to get Daniels ready to lead the offense in Washington.