 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jordanlove_240722.jpg
Florio: Love putting ‘extra pressure’ on Packers
nbc_pftpm_recievers_240722.jpg
Netflix’s ‘Receivers’ exposes NFL injury flaws
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240722.jpg
How damages were calculated in Sunday Ticket trial

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jordanlove_240722.jpg
Florio: Love putting ‘extra pressure’ on Packers
nbc_pftpm_recievers_240722.jpg
Netflix’s ‘Receivers’ exposes NFL injury flaws
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240722.jpg
How damages were calculated in Sunday Ticket trial

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Quinn: When Jayden Daniels is ready, we’ll know

  
Published July 23, 2024 10:42 AM

It didn’t take long for Commanders head coach Dan Quinn to field a question about rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels in his first press conference of training camp.

The first query for Quinn had to do with the practice plan for the second overall pick in his first NFL camp and Quinn answered by saying that he knows there’s a lot of interest in when Daniels will officially be installed as the team’s starter. Quinn didn’t expend much energy on the idea that anyone other than Daniels will be the team’s Week One starter, but said that “one size doesn’t fit all” and the team will let things play out for a bit before making any pronouncements.

“It’s not a secret, but it is a journey and a process. As we’re going — when he’s ready, we’ll know. When he’s ready, he’ll also know,” Quinn said.

General Manager Adam Peters echoed Quinn’s words about the approach at quarterback this summer, so it seems that all involved are on the same page as they work to get Daniels ready to lead the offense in Washington.