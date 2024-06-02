D’Andre Swift: Bears a “great situation to walk into”

The Bears didn’t hesitate when it came to addressing their running back position in free agency.

They moved quickly to add D’Andre Swift in March and landed him with a three-year, $24 million contract. Head coach Matt Eberflus said this week that they focused on Swift because they wanted a player “to be a weapon in the deep part of the field and the short part of the field and be able to take it the distance” in one package.

Swift fit that bill and the Bears fit what Swift was looking for because “there’s just a lot of opportunity out there” to make plays in an offense that will revolve around quarterback Caleb Williams.

‘‘It’s a great situation to walk into when you’ve got a rookie quarterback who has great potential and you’ve got guys around him who have been in the league for a couple of years,’’ Swift said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Williams and Swift are joined as new faces in Chicago by wide receivers Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze and the hope in Chicago is that the situation keeps getting better in the years to come because of this offseason’s moves.