burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow 'alive' in AFC playoff picture
CHIEFS-COWBOYS-MPX.jpg
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs' paths to playoffs
TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre'von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
D’Andre Swift gives Bears a 7-0 lead

  
Published November 28, 2025 03:32 PM

The Bears have drawn first blood on Black Friday.

Running back D’Andre Swift plowed into the end zone from three yards out to give the Bears a 7-0 lead with 91 seconds left to play in the first quarter in Philadelphia.

Swift’s touchdown capped an 11-play, 78-yard drive for the visitors and the Bears also moved the ball well on the opening possession of the game. They ended that drive with no points after Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni successfully challenged the spot of the ball after a fourth down run by Kyle Monangai.

Monangai kicked off the touchdown drive with a 17-yard drive and has 38 rushing yards. Swift has six carries for 43 yards and the Eagles will try to get something going on their second possession.