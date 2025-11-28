D’Andre Swift gives Bears a 7-0 lead

The Bears have drawn first blood on Black Friday.

Running back D’Andre Swift plowed into the end zone from three yards out to give the Bears a 7-0 lead with 91 seconds left to play in the first quarter in Philadelphia.

Swift’s touchdown capped an 11-play, 78-yard drive for the visitors and the Bears also moved the ball well on the opening possession of the game. They ended that drive with no points after Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni successfully challenged the spot of the ball after a fourth down run by Kyle Monangai.

Monangai kicked off the touchdown drive with a 17-yard drive and has 38 rushing yards. Swift has six carries for 43 yards and the Eagles will try to get something going on their second possession.