D’Andre Swift: I wan’t frustrated, I was ready when my number was called

Published September 15, 2023 06:41 AM

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said this week that the team wanted to get running back D’Andre Swift more involved in the offense than he was in the opener and the team accomplished that mission on Thursday night.

Swift had two touches in the Week One win over the Patriots, but stepped into a much bigger role with Kenneth Gainwell out of the lineup against the Vikings. The Philly native ran 28 times for 175 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles 34-28 victory and he said after the game that he didn’t let himself get frustrated by his limited role in the opener.

“Was I frustrated?” Swift said, via Mike Jones of TheAthletic.com. “No. We got the win. I wouldn’t say frustrated. . . . I prepared just to be ready for whenever he called my number. I know what I’m capable of.”

Quarterback Jalen Hurts said it was “a hell of a job and we needed it from him” while head coach Nick Sirianni praised Swift’s vision and explosiveness in what was the team’s 10th 200-yard rushing game since Sirianni was hired. The performance illustrated why the Eagles traded for Swift and why it’s unlikely he’ll be on the fringes of the offense in the weeks to come.