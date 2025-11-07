 Skip navigation
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
D’Andre Swift listed as questionable for Sunday

  
Published November 7, 2025 02:52 PM

Bears running back D’Andre Swift could be back in the lineup against the Giants this weekend.

Swift missed Week 9 with a groin injury, but he has been listed as questionable to play on Sunday. Swift was up to full practice participation on Thursday, but missed practice Friday for personal reasons.

Kyle Monagai ran 26 times for 176 yards last weekend and head coach Ben Johnson said at his press conference that he plans to ride the hot hand when both backs are available.

The Bears ruled linebacker T.J. Edwards out after he had hand surgery this week. They also ruled out defensive back Josh Blackwell (concussion) and defensive lineman Dominique Robinson (ankle) while tight end Durham Smythe (calf) joins Swift in the questionable category.