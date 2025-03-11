 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_slay_250311.jpg
Florio: Slay, Steelers have ‘no deal yet’
nbc_pft_jayceehorn_250311.jpg
Simms: Horn had ‘most shocking contract’ of day
nbc_pft_49ers_250311.jpg
49ers lose several key players opening day of FA

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_slay_250311.jpg
Florio: Slay, Steelers have ‘no deal yet’
nbc_pft_jayceehorn_250311.jpg
Simms: Horn had ‘most shocking contract’ of day
nbc_pft_49ers_250311.jpg
49ers lose several key players opening day of FA

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Daniel Jones chooses the Colts on a one-year, $14 million deal

  
Published March 11, 2025 11:10 AM

After the 2017 season, the Vikings had three quarterbacks become free agents. None returned for 2018.

After 2024, it happened again. In less than a day, all three have found new homes.

Via multiple reports, Daniel Jones has agreed to terms with the Colts. It’s a one-year, $14 million deal.

On Monday, Sam Darnold agreed to terms with the Giants, and Nick Mullens reach an agreement with the Jaguars.

The low-money deal for Jones (relative to the current market) doesn’t scream “starter.” He’ll be competing with Anthony Richardson, based on comments made by G.M. Chris Ballard at the Scouting Combine. (It’s also impossible to rule out a Richardson trade at this point.)

Jones, a top-10 pick in the 2019 draft, earned a $40 million-per-year contract from the Giants two years ago. The team had a change of heart during the 2024 season, benching him to avoid an injury that would trigger a $25 million guarantee for 2025.

He finished the year on the Minnesota depth chart, taking a spot on the 53-man roster for the postseason. Now, he’s taking a spot on the Indy roster. With a chance to play, either if Richardson gets injured (again) or if he isn’t able to win the “open” competition that Ballard has promised.