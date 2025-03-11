Daniel Jones chooses the Colts on a one-year, $14 million deal

After the 2017 season, the Vikings had three quarterbacks become free agents. None returned for 2018.

After 2024, it happened again. In less than a day, all three have found new homes.

Via multiple reports, Daniel Jones has agreed to terms with the Colts. It’s a one-year, $14 million deal.

On Monday, Sam Darnold agreed to terms with the Giants, and Nick Mullens reach an agreement with the Jaguars.

The low-money deal for Jones (relative to the current market) doesn’t scream “starter.” He’ll be competing with Anthony Richardson, based on comments made by G.M. Chris Ballard at the Scouting Combine. (It’s also impossible to rule out a Richardson trade at this point.)

Jones, a top-10 pick in the 2019 draft, earned a $40 million-per-year contract from the Giants two years ago. The team had a change of heart during the 2024 season, benching him to avoid an injury that would trigger a $25 million guarantee for 2025.

He finished the year on the Minnesota depth chart, taking a spot on the 53-man roster for the postseason. Now, he’s taking a spot on the Indy roster. With a chance to play, either if Richardson gets injured (again) or if he isn’t able to win the “open” competition that Ballard has promised.