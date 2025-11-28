 Skip navigation
Daniel Jones has no injury designation for Sunday’s game

  
Published November 28, 2025 01:50 PM

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones fully participated in Friday’s practice and has no injury designation, coach Shane Steichen said. Jones will start Sunday’s game against the Texans with a fibula injury.

“He’s good to go,” Steichen said, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59. “Having talked with doctors, we would never put him in harm’s way. He’s ready to go.”

Steichen would not confirm that Jones has a fracture in his leg.

Jones was limited on Wednesday but returned to full participation on Friday.

Jones said Thursday , via Stephen Holder of ESPN, that the injury was the result of “something that kind of was hanging over, and realized it last week. Just been trying to get treatment and make sure I’m in the best spot I can be.”

“I’m all good,” Jones said. “I’ll be ready to go on Sunday. Obviously, I was out there last week. I’m good to go.”

Riley Leonard is the team’s backup quarterback.