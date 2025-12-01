Daniel Jones: I feel good enough to play

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones’ fibula injury remained a focus of attention after Sunday’s 20-16 loss to the Texans.

Jones did not confirm reports that he is playing with a fracture, but looked less mobile than usual and, per Stephen Holder of ESPN.com, completed 2-of-11 passes while under pressure during the game. Jones went 14-of-27 for 201 yards and two touchdowns before saying that he feels he’s healthy enough to continue playing.

“I feel good enough to play,” Jones said. “Doctors cleared me to play, so that’s what I’m going to do.”

The Colts have lost three of four after opening the season 7-1 and a loss to the Jaguars next week will knock them out of first place in the AFC South heading into the final four games of the year. Based on recent performances, Jones’ injury will complicate their chances of putting an end to their skid.