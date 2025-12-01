 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_lanekiffin_251130.jpg
Florio: Kiffin ‘wants to have it both ways’
campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_lanekiffin_251130.jpg
Florio: Kiffin ‘wants to have it both ways’
campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Daniel Jones: I feel good enough to play

  
Published November 30, 2025 08:16 PM

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones’ fibula injury remained a focus of attention after Sunday’s 20-16 loss to the Texans.

Jones did not confirm reports that he is playing with a fracture, but looked less mobile than usual and, per Stephen Holder of ESPN.com, completed 2-of-11 passes while under pressure during the game. Jones went 14-of-27 for 201 yards and two touchdowns before saying that he feels he’s healthy enough to continue playing.

“I feel good enough to play,” Jones said. “Doctors cleared me to play, so that’s what I’m going to do.”

The Colts have lost three of four after opening the season 7-1 and a loss to the Jaguars next week will knock them out of first place in the AFC South heading into the final four games of the year. Based on recent performances, Jones’ injury will complicate their chances of putting an end to their skid.