replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
Seinfeld
NFL’s opening statement in Sunday Ticket included some unusual arguments

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Daniel Jones “pretty much” doing everything in his return from torn ACL

  
Published July 15, 2024 11:31 PM

The Giants are eight days from the first practice of training camp, and all eyes are on quarterback Daniel Jones.

He underwent surgery Nov. 22 to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Jones was a limited participant in the team’s offseason program, and the Giants likely will be deliberate in their handling of his return to team drills at training camp.

He said on “Simms Complete” on the Bleav Podcast Network that his rehab has been “pretty smooth” with “no real setbacks.”

“At this point, I’m doing pretty much everything — running, cutting, everything I need to do,” Jones told father-son co-hosts Phil and Matt Simms, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

Jones’ only competition this season is with himself as the Giants did not use their first-round pick on a quarterback. He is set to count $47.8 million against the salary cap and under pressure to perform well enough to stay with the team beyond 2024.

“I expect a lot of myself, I expect a lot of the team,” Jones said, “and what’s going on outside that is not necessarily something that is going to drive me.”