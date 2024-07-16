Daniel Jones “pretty much” doing everything in his return from torn ACL

The Giants are eight days from the first practice of training camp, and all eyes are on quarterback Daniel Jones.

He underwent surgery Nov. 22 to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Jones was a limited participant in the team’s offseason program, and the Giants likely will be deliberate in their handling of his return to team drills at training camp.

He said on “Simms Complete” on the Bleav Podcast Network that his rehab has been “pretty smooth” with “no real setbacks.”

“At this point, I’m doing pretty much everything — running, cutting, everything I need to do,” Jones told father-son co-hosts Phil and Matt Simms, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

Jones’ only competition this season is with himself as the Giants did not use their first-round pick on a quarterback. He is set to count $47.8 million against the salary cap and under pressure to perform well enough to stay with the team beyond 2024.

“I expect a lot of myself, I expect a lot of the team,” Jones said, “and what’s going on outside that is not necessarily something that is going to drive me.”