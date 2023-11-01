Daniel Jones “ready to go” with full workload this week

For the first time since Oct. 6, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was a full participant in practice.

Jones missed the past three games after injuring his neck in a Week 5 game against the Dolphins. He returned to practice two weeks ago as a limited participant and finally received clearance for contact from team doctors Sunday morning, which allowed him to practice fully Wednesday.

“I had been progressing last week,” Jones said Wednesday, via Matt Citak of the team website. “I felt good about where I was headed. I didn’t know exactly how it was going to go Sunday before the game, but I felt good. I felt like I was progressing well.”

Giants coach Brian Daboll said Jones had a “normal practice” and will have a “full workload this week.”

Jones will start Sunday against the Raiders.

“I’m excited,” Jones said. “Excited to be back in the swing of things and going through the week preparing to play. So yeah, I’m excited to be back. I feel good. I feel recovered. I’ve had a few weeks here not playing, so I used that to stay in shape. But excited to be back.”

Jones’ return comes at the right time with Tyrod Taylor’s availability uncertain this week with a rib cage injury. Taylor was a non-participant in Wednesday’s practice.