Daniel Jones to sign with Vikings practice squad

Daniel Jones has found a new home.

After being released by the Giants and clearing waivers, Jones is signing with the Vikings’ practice squad, according to multiple reports.

Jones, 27, will now join a team ostensibly on its way to the postseason with a chance to learn under head coach Kevin O’Connell. While 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy is set up to be the Minnesota’s quarterback of the future after recovering from a knee injury that sidelined him for his rookie year, Sam Darnold is under contract for just 2024.

Darnold has led Minnesota to a 9-2 record through 11 games. He’s completed 67.6 percent of his throws for 2,717 yards with a career-high 21 touchdowns along with 10 interceptions.

Minnesota also has Nick Mullens and Brett Rypien on its 53-man roster. The Vikings have only one quarterback under contract for 2025 in McCarthy.

Jones completed 63.3 percent of his throws fro 2,070 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions for the Giants in 2024. In 70 career games with 69 starts for New York, Jones compiled a 24-44-1 record, completing 64.1 percent of his passes for 14,582 yards with 70 touchdowns and 47 picks. He’s also rushed for 2,179 yards with 15 TDs.