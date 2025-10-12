 Skip navigation
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
Daboll sends 'wrong message' handling Dart injury
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Daniel Jones, Tyler Warren put Colts up 7-0

  
Published October 12, 2025 01:14 PM

The Colts didn’t waste any time taking a lead over the Cardinals at home on Sunday.

Quarterback Daniel Jones capped the team’s opening drive with an eight-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Warren. The score put them up 7-0 with 11:01 left to play in the first quarter.

Warren had three catches for 37 yards over the course of the possession and Jones also completed three passes to wide receiver Josh Downs during the nine-play, 65-yard drive.

The Colts had to scratch cornerback Charvarius Ward just before the game after he suffered a concussion in pregame warmups, so he won’t be part of their effort to make the lead stand up against Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Brissett is starting in place of the injured Kyler Murray.