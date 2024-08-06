 Skip navigation
Daniel Jones wants to play in Giants’ preseason opener on Thursday

  
Published August 6, 2024 04:45 AM

The Giants begin the preseason on Thursday night against the Lions, and if it were up to quarterback Daniel Jones, he’d be on the field.

Jones, who is recovering from a torn ACL, says he wants to play, although head coach Brian Daboll has not yet decided which players will be on the field Thursday.

Yeah, I’d like to play,” Jones said, via the New York Post. “At the end of the day, that’s coach’s decision and I’ll do whatever Dabes’ thinks.”

Last year Jones played one possession in the preseason. Starting quarterbacks typically either don’t play at all in the preseason or get only very limited action, and Jones said that if he doesn’t play he’ll still be ready for Week One.

“I think we try to make practice as game-like as possible and get real game-speed reps in practice to make sure you’re ready to go,” Jones said. “Regardless of what Dabes decides this coming game, I’ll be ready to go when given the chance.”

Regardless of anything he does in the preseason, when the regular season starts, the Giants need Jones to be both healthy and a lot better than he was last year.