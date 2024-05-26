Daniel Snyder-backed Donald Trump movie draws legal threat from its subject

After months of hearing nothing about former Commanders owner Daniel Snyder (to the delight of football fans everywhere), his name came up recently because he’s reportedly “furious” with the current cut of a film he has backed.

The subject of the film isn’t happy, either.

Lawyers representing Donald Trump sent a cease-and-desist letter aimed at blocking the release of The Apprentice, via Mediate.com.

The movie recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. The Apprentice reportedly include a scene in which Trump rapes his ex-wife, Ivana.

She made that allegation in connection with their divorce case. She recanted in 2015. She died in 2022.

Situations like this only tend to create buzz and interest, if/when the film is ever released. Which, if that occurs here, will help Snyder get a proper return on his investment.