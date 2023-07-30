 Skip navigation
Max Kepler
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Kepler crushing, new saves options emerge
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
SWIM-WORLD-2023
U.S. wins three golds to end swim worlds as duel in the pool rivalry resurfaces

Top Clips

oly_sww50f_worlds_230730.jpg
Sjostrom wins 50m free to cap off stellar Worlds
oly_swm1500f_worlds_230730.jpg
Hafnaoui, Finke battle in historic 1500m free
oly_sww50br_worlds_230730.jpg
Meilutyte sets world record in 50m breaststroke

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Danielle Hunter agrees to new one-year deal with Vikings

  
Published July 30, 2023 09:09 AM

Word on Saturday was that the Vikings were exploring trade options for Danielle Hunter, but things wound up taking a different turn with the edge rusher and he’s set to remain in Minnesota for the 2023 season.

NFL Media reports that Hunter and the Vikings have agreed to a new one-year deal to take the place of the one that was set to pay him $5.5 million this season. The new deal guarantees Hunter $17 million and is worth up to $20 million.

Per the report, the deal also includes a clause barring the Vikings from using the franchise tag at Hunter after this season.

That puts Hunter on track for unrestricted free agency next year and the size of his payday will be related to how productive he is while playing out his new pact with the Vikings.