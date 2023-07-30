Danielle Hunter agrees to new one-year deal with Vikings

Word on Saturday was that the Vikings were exploring trade options for Danielle Hunter, but things wound up taking a different turn with the edge rusher and he’s set to remain in Minnesota for the 2023 season.

NFL Media reports that Hunter and the Vikings have agreed to a new one-year deal to take the place of the one that was set to pay him $5.5 million this season. The new deal guarantees Hunter $17 million and is worth up to $20 million.

Per the report, the deal also includes a clause barring the Vikings from using the franchise tag at Hunter after this season.

That puts Hunter on track for unrestricted free agency next year and the size of his payday will be related to how productive he is while playing out his new pact with the Vikings.