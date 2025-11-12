Danielle Hunter is the AFC defensive player of the week

Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter made life miserable for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence last Sunday.

Hunter had 3.5 sacks of Lawrence over the course of Houston’s 36-29 win over the Jags. The half-sack came on Jacksonville’s final possession of the game and Hunter also forced a fumble on one of his solo takedowns of the quarterback.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Hunter has been named the AFC defensive player of the week. It’s the first time Hunter has taken that honor, but he did earn a pair of NFC honors while he was with the Vikings.

Hunter has 27.5 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery on the year.