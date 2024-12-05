Darius Slay, DeVonta Smith fully participate in Eagles practice

Cornerback Darius Slay took another step toward returning to the Eagles lineup on Thursday.

Slay was bumped up to full participation after getting in a limited practice on Wednesday. If he responds well to the uptick in work, it seems like a good bet that he’ll be able to clear the concussion protocol in time to play against the Panthers.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was a full participant for the second straight day, so his chances of returning also look good.

Guard Mekhi Becton (knee, rest), defensive tackle Jalen Carter (rest), and linebacker Josh Sweat (rest) were also full participants. Wide receivers Britain Covey (neck) and Johnny Wilson (hamstring) were listed as limited while safety Reed Blankenship (concussion), safety Sydney Brown (knee), and tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) remained out of practice.