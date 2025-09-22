 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bigdom_250922.jpg
Eagles’ ‘Big Dom’ fined for texting violation
nbc_pft_browns_packers_250922.jpg
Browns defense dominates Packers in Week 3 shocker
nbc_pft_replay_250922.jpg
Replay assist needs more transparency, consistency

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bigdom_250922.jpg
Eagles’ ‘Big Dom’ fined for texting violation
nbc_pft_browns_packers_250922.jpg
Browns defense dominates Packers in Week 3 shocker
nbc_pft_replay_250922.jpg
Replay assist needs more transparency, consistency

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Darnell Savage to visit with Commanders

  
Published September 22, 2025 10:55 AM

Veteran safety Darnell Savage may be getting closer to finding a new team.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Savage is taking a free-agent visit with the Commanders.

Savage, 28, was released by the Jaguars last week. Fowler notes that if things go well, Savage could sign with Washington this week.

After starting 13 games for the club last year, he played in a rotational role for Jacksonville’s first two games.

The No. 21 overall pick of the 2019 draft, Savage played his first five seasons with Green Bay before joining Jacksonville in 2024. He’s recorded 10 career interceptions with 38 passes defensed.