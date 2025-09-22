Darnell Savage to visit with Commanders

Veteran safety Darnell Savage may be getting closer to finding a new team.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Savage is taking a free-agent visit with the Commanders.

Savage, 28, was released by the Jaguars last week. Fowler notes that if things go well, Savage could sign with Washington this week.

After starting 13 games for the club last year, he played in a rotational role for Jacksonville’s first two games.

The No. 21 overall pick of the 2019 draft, Savage played his first five seasons with Green Bay before joining Jacksonville in 2024. He’s recorded 10 career interceptions with 38 passes defensed.