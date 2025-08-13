DaRon Bland hopes for contract extension before Week 1

The Cowboys are not in talks with star edge rusher Micah Parsons, but they apparently are with cornerback DaRon Bland.

Bland said Tuesday his representation has had “some talks” about an extension with the team. He hopes for a deal before the season.

“I do, but I’m not here to talk about it really too much,” Bland said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team website. “But yeah, hopefully.”

The Cowboys signed tight end Jake Ferguson to an extension last month, and executive vice president Stephen Jones has indicated the team has other contracts it’s working on. Parsons, though, remains in a hold in and has requested a trade with the sides at a stalemate.

Bland could be next.

He had nine interceptions in an All-Pro season of 2023 and returned a record five for touchdowns, and now, two years later, he’s close to a second contract that will set him up for life.

“I was the guy that didn’t have too many offers out of high school,” Bland said. “I had one offer so I went to Sac State, played three years, and then went to Fresno [State] and didn’t start until four games into the season. Just stuff like that. Just keep going. You’ll never know when your opportunity is going to come.”