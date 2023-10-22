Darrell Henderson, Royce Freeman are expected to share lead RB role for Rams

The Rams will have a different look in their offensive backfield this week, but it will be a familiar one.

Kyren Williams went on injured reserve Saturday due to an ankle injury and Ronnie Rivers was placed on the list earlier this week, so the Rams will reportedly be looking to an old friend to help move the ball on the ground. Darrell Henderson has been signed to the active roster and multiple reports say he’ll join Royce Freeman as the lead backs against the Steelers.

Henderson, who signed to the practice squad last week, spent most of the last four seasons with the Rams before being waived in late November last year. He ran 396 times for 1,742 yards and 13 touchdowns while also catching 66 passes for 474 yards and four touchdowns.

The Rams also have Zach Evans and Myles Gaskin in the backfield, but Gaskin is not expected to be active after joining the team this week.