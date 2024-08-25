 Skip navigation
Darrell Taylor excited “to play forward” and “put my hands on guys” in Bears defense

  
August 25, 2024

The Bears made a couple of additions to their defensive line in trades this week and the first one was a move to acquire defensive end Darrell Taylor from the Seahawks.

Chicago sent a 2025 sixth-round pick to Seattle for Taylor, who spent his first full day with his new team on Saturday. He said that he “can already tell this team is very excited to be doing what we’re doing right now” and he shared his own excitement about moving to a defense that appears to fit his skills better than the one Mike Macdonald is installing in Seattle.

“I know we’re a 4-3 defense and I’m excited to be moving forward, like going straight all the time,” Taylor said, via the team’s website. “I’m excited about that part. I get to play forward, get to put my hands on guys and stuff like that. I’m excited to be in this defense, and just hearing from the guys, there’s an opportunity to rush the passer here and I’m excited to do that, too.”

The Bears added defensive tackle Chris Williams in a Saturday trade and they’ll work to get the newcomers up to speed in time to help the team open the season with a win over the Titans on September 8.