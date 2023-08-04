 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-PURSUIT-FINAL
Chloe Dygert wins individual pursuit at cycling worlds
IndyCar: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
Why the IndyCar season finale is moving to Nashville on a new downtown street course
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
NASCAR Playoff Bubble Watch: Richmond shakes up the cutline

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_rondebarberintv_230803.jpg
Barber’s thirst to play led to football revolution
nbc_fnia_hofberryrideordie_230803.jpg
Berry names St. Brown his 2023 ‘Ride or Die’ pick
nbc_fnia_florioonrbmarket_230803.jpg
What’s next for Taylor, Cook?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-PURSUIT-FINAL
Chloe Dygert wins individual pursuit at cycling worlds
IndyCar: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
Why the IndyCar season finale is moving to Nashville on a new downtown street course
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
NASCAR Playoff Bubble Watch: Richmond shakes up the cutline

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_rondebarberintv_230803.jpg
Barber’s thirst to play led to football revolution
nbc_fnia_hofberryrideordie_230803.jpg
Berry names St. Brown his 2023 ‘Ride or Die’ pick
nbc_fnia_florioonrbmarket_230803.jpg
What’s next for Taylor, Cook?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Darrell Taylor sprained his shoulder but won’t require surgery

  
Published August 3, 2023 08:06 PM

Seahawks edge rusher Darrell Taylor showed up at Thursday’s practice with his left arm in a sling.

Coach Pete Carroll said after practice that Taylor has a sprained shoulder.

“We’ll wait and figure out how long it’s going to take,” Carroll said, via video from Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “We don’t think it’s [long term]. It’s not requiring surgery, but we’ve just got to see how he responds. He felt way better today than he did yesterday.”

Taylor, a second-round pick in 2020, has played 32 of a possible 34 games the past two seasons in his only NFL action. He has totaled 63 tackles, 16 sacks and 26 quarterback hits.

Taylor has played just under 50 percent of the defensive snaps the past two years.