Darrelle Revis dips a toe into the NFLPA waters

For 28 years, the NFL Players Association was led by a Hall of Fame player who had no qualms about going toe-to-toe with The Shield. At a time when the NFLPA would be wise to seriously consider a former player, another Hall of Famer could be inching toward entering the fray.

Darrelle Revis, whom we flagged last week as a name to watch, has dipped his toe into the pool not with a lengthy article but a simple and direct four-word question directed to the union: “What’s going on here?”

He attached to the tweet the recent ESPN article about the decision to put in-house lawyer Heather McPhee on paid administrative leave, despite her recent efforts to blow the whistle on potential irregularities within union management.

A decade ago, Revis’s uncle, Sean Gilbert, ran for executive director of the union. Eventually, the union will be looking for a new executive director. It remains to be seen whether it will be a fair and open process, or whether it will be another top-secret search that inevitably removes the “interim” label from David White, who recently replaced Lloyd Howell.

We’ll see where it goes from here. For now, it’s clear that the situation has gotten his attention. And Revis has the kind of respect in football circles that could get the players to pay attention to the fact that he’s paying attention to the situation.