Darren Mougey: Jets never gave Aaron Rodgers any ultimatums or rules of engagement

General Manager Darren Mougey said the Jets never gave Aaron Rodgers an ultimatum or rules of engagement before the decision was made on his future.

A report indicated the Jets told Rodgers that, if he returned in 2025, he would have to participate in all offseason activities as well as giving up his weekly appearances on ESPN with Pat McAfee.

“I’m not going to discuss any private discussions that I have with Aaron throughout this process and really with any private discussions I’ve had with any player for that matter,” Mougey said. “I’m not here to confirm or deny any rumors that happened during that process. I will say this: There was never an ultimatum or rules of engagement for Aaron to potentially join the Jets again. That never happened.”

Instead, Mougey said the team made a football decision to move in a different direction. They now begin their search for Rodgers’ replacement.

"[New coach Aaron Glenn] and I had a lot of dialogue, a lot of conversations, a lot of good thoughts and just felt that at the end of the day that it was the best thing for the Jets moving forward to go in a different direction at the quarterback position,” Mougey said. “A lot of respect for Aaron Rodgers as a player and as a player. First-ballot Hall of Famer. Wish him nothing but the best, but that was a decision we made and look forward to kind of moving past that into this next process here with free agency and the draft.”

The Jets “likely” make Rodgers a post-June 1 release, Mougey said. That will spread out his $49 million dead cap hit over two years.

Rodgers passed for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and thus Mougey was asked why he thought the Jets could upgrade over that.

“We just felt like the best thing moving forward for the Jets was to go in a different direction at quarterback,” Mougey said.

The Jets will not close any doors on how they acquire their starting quarterback, which is what every other General Manager in need of a quarterback has said today.

“We’re going to exhaust all options,” Mougey said. “Obviously, there are a lot of intriguing prospects this week at the combine. We’ll dive into that. Some in free agency, and we’ll keep all options open at quarterback and really every position on the team.”