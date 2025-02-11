Report: Jets reportedly told Aaron Rodgers to ditch the Pat McAfee appearances if he returns

The Jets recently told quarterback Aaron Rodgers that they’re moving on. They had a separate message for him before letting him know he’ll be moving out.

Via Brendon Kleen of AwfulAnnouncing.com, Dianna Russini said on the last episode of the Scoop City podcast that the Jets previously told Aaron Rodgers that, if he returns, he’ll have to ditch the weekly appearances with ESPN’s Pat McAfee. The Jets also reportedly told Rodgers that he’ll be expected to participate in all offseason activities.

The connection between the Jets’ two-part mandate and the eventual decision to move on from Rodgers isn’t clear. If they were going to go in a different direction anyway, the finger wagging seems superfluous. Or perhaps they simply wanted to see how he’d react to the news, making that a factor in their final decision.

Then there’s this — the team has no right under the Collective Bargaining Agreement to restrict a player’s off-field media activities or to demand that he participate in any portion of the voluntary offseason workout program. They could have offered him a revised deal with a massive workout bonus to incentivize that he volunteers to put in the work. But the CBA is clear; no one from the team may say or do anything to suggest that the voluntary portion of the offseason program is not voluntary.

Last year, Rodgers was around for most of the voluntary workouts. He made waves by ditching the mandatory minicamp for a trip to Egypt that he could have taken in the break between the offseason program and the launch of training camp.

Rodgers has been silent in the wake of the recent news about his status with the Jets. He’s likely opting to be patient and measured, since anything he says about the Jets could be used against him by coaches or executives who don’t want their team signing him. Beyond the ammunition he already has given to skeptics during his three-year heel turn, any shots fired at the Jets will support an internal argument that, if we give this guy a job, we’ll eventually be on the wrong end of his venom, too.

Still, Rodgers likely won’t be able to resist popping off permanently. At some point, likely during an appearance with McAfee, the devil on the left shoulder will win. And Rodgers will make a snide comment about the Jets telling him what’s what before telling him what’s not.