Darren Waller: It will be “a little bit” before I’m back from hamstring injury

Giants tight end Darren Waller is almost certainly going to miss this Sunday’s reunion with what’s left of the Raiders team he left this offseason and it looks like his hamstring injury is going to sideline him for a while longer than that.

Waller was listed as questionable for Week Eight because of the injury and left last Sunday’s loss to the Jets because of it. He told reporters from the team’s facility that “it may take a little bit” to recover from the injury when asked how long he thinks he could be out.

The Giants are at Dallas and at Washington after this weekend’s visit to Las Vegas.

Waller and quarterback Tyrod Taylor (ribs) were the only Giants out of practice. Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), kicker Graham Gano (left knee), right tackle Evan Neal (ankle), wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (back), and left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) were listed as limited participants. Quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) participated fully ahead of his expected return to action this weekend.