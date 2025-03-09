Davante Adams agrees to two-year deal with Rams

Davante Adams is headed to the West Coast.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Adams is signing a two-year deal to join the Rams.

The initial report indicates Adams’ deal is worth $46 million with $26 million guaranteed.

Adams, 32, split his 2024 between the Raiders and Jets, finishing the season with 85 catches for 1,063 yards with eight total touchdowns. He was thought to be a candidate to follow quarterback Aaron Rodgers wherever he ends up. But instead, he’ll play his 12th pro season with Matthew Stafford.

A three-time AP first-team All-Pro, Adams has 957 career receptions for 11,844 yards with 103 touchdowns in 164 games.

With Cooper Kupp on the trade block — and a candidate to be released if no trade partner is found — Adams is expected to pair with Puka Nacua to form Los Angeles’ frontline tandem at receiver.