Davante Adams: Antonio Pierce has my vote, basically the whole locker room

The Raiders will have a decision to make about their interim head coach after the season and wide receiver Davante Adams shared his thoughts on Antonio Pierce during a Wednesday press conference.

Pierce has gone 4-4 since Josh McDaniels was fired earlier this season and Adams said that he and most of his teammates think that he’s the right guy to continue in the job on a permanent basis.

“That’s my vote, and that’s basically how the whole locker room feels,” Adams said. “With good reason. He’s come in and done a great job. He’s continued to win us over. It’s not just the comfortable thing. I think having AP here will be good for this organization. He kind of embodies what it means to be a Raider. That mentality, that swag and all the things he endorses is the things that I believe in. It’s easy for a guy like me, especially having dealt with him a little bit this year now and gotten to know him and see his evolution in front of the team. All those things, all those different fields of being a head coach. Definitely rooting for him.”

Adams wasn’t shy about expressing his displeasure with the way things were going for the Raiders before the coaching change and his name has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate as the next Raiders regime builds the team in 2024. Given Adams’ comments on Wednesday, sticking with Pierce may make that a less likely outcome.