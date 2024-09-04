Davante Adams calls “bullshit” on rumors he’s unhappy in Las Vegas

Davante Adams insists he’s happy in Las Vegas playing for the Raiders. He also made clear he’s not happy with former NFL receiver DeSean Jackson.

Jackson appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd recently and said he had spoken to Adams about not being happy with the Raiders.

Adams teed off on Jackson on Wednesday.

“The facts are the facts, and that is not a fact,” Adams said, via video from Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “I’ve probably spoken to DeSean Jackson maybe three or four times in my life, and I never had a conversation with him ever [about being unhappy with the Raiders]. . . . I’ve never spoken to him about anything. The only person I really talk to about my feelings in general is my wife probably, and she ain’t out there leaking anything and dropping stuff like that in the media. Once again, whatever you see, if it ain’t from the horse’s mouth, it’s probably bullshit. I don’t like when that happens. At the end of the day, I don’t really care because I live my life and I’ve gotten where I’ve gotten in life, in this game, whatever, just from not really paying too much attention to what people say and not feeding into it. Not even responding, which is why you haven’t really seen me come out and say, ‘Oh, this ain’t true; that ain’t true.’ I don’t even want to give it attention. The moment it’s out of my mouth, it’s all over everything. I guess they got what they wanted this time.

“Whatever has been put out there lately is complete BS. . . . In terms of me being upset or not being happy in this organization is just a bunch of BS that’s just meant to throw everybody off and get click bait. Everybody wants to see what Davante has to say. ‘He’s pissed off in Vegas.’ If I was pissed off, I wouldn’t be here right now.”

Adams and his agents refuted trade rumors this offseason after Aaron Rodgers mentioned a reunion with Adams to a fan during the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. Packers running back Josh Jacobs, who was teammates with Adams in Las Vegas, also stoked the trade rumors when he said he had “reached out” to Adams about a return to Green Bay.

Adams, though, is staying right where he is, at least for the time being.

“Whatever you hear from my mouth is what you get,” Adams said Wednesday. “I don’t think that y’all stand in front of me and get the vibe that I want to leave this place, and if you do you’re just feeding into the bullshit they’re feeding out there.”

Adams, who had Rodgers as his quarterback in Green Bay, will start his third season in Las Vegas with his sixth starting quarterback in Gardner Minshew. He has 203 receptions for 2,660 yards and 22 touchdowns with the Raiders.