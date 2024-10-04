Davante Adams drops a Ravens-related hint

Davante Adams’s last win as a Raiders happened in Baltimore. He might be interested in returning.

Adams has posted on his Instagram story a photo of Edgar Allen Poe. Poe is a Baltimore native whose works included The Raven. Which is why the local NFL is named the Ravens.

There’s currently no reason to think the Ravens want Adams. On Friday’s PFT Live, Rodney Harrison made a strong case as to why the Raiders and Adams are a perfect fit. As defenses load up against the run, there will be opportunities in the passing game — opportunities for Adams.

Also, the Ravens are a true, short-list, AFC contender.

None of this matters if the Ravens aren’t interested. Maybe on an upcoming midnight dreary, G.M. Eric DeCosta will ponder, weak and weary, the possibility of pursuing a recent visitor who, along with his teammates, did more than tap on the home team’s chamber door.

And maybe an offer will be made to the Raiders by the Ravens. Or maybe the Ravens will simply say, “Not this time.”