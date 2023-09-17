Davante Adams evaluated for concussion

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams left Sunday’s loss to the Bills late in the fourth quarter and he may not be available for Week Three.

Adams went to be evaluated in the sideline medical tent after getting hit in the head by Bills safety Taylor Rapp on an incomplete pass by Jimmy Garoppolo. Adams then went to the locker room and the Raiders announced that he is being evaluated for a concussion after the game was over.

Adams caught a touchdown on the first Vegas possession and finished the day with six catches for 84 yards.

The Raiders host the Steelers next Sunday and Adams’ condition will be something to monitor as that game draws closer.