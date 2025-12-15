 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Davante Adams heads to locker room with apparent hamstring injury

  
Published December 14, 2025 07:00 PM

The Rams had been rolling in the second half, but now there’s an injury concern with one of their top receivers.

Davante Adams has headed to the locker room with an apparent hamstring injury early in the fourth quarter.

Adams — who has been nursing a hamstring injury in recent weeks, missing some practice time — pulled up while running a deep route down the left seam on a third-and-7 play. He stayed on the ground for a bit before limping off the field to the sideline. He went right to the locker room for further evaluation.

Adams has four catches for 71 yards so far on Sunday. He entered the game leading the league with 14 touchdown receptions.

The Rams lead the Lions 34-24 with 11:30 left in the fourth quarter.

UPDATE 7:05 p.m. ET: The Rams announced Adams is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.