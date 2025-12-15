Davante Adams heads to locker room with apparent hamstring injury

The Rams had been rolling in the second half, but now there’s an injury concern with one of their top receivers.

Davante Adams has headed to the locker room with an apparent hamstring injury early in the fourth quarter.

Adams — who has been nursing a hamstring injury in recent weeks, missing some practice time — pulled up while running a deep route down the left seam on a third-and-7 play. He stayed on the ground for a bit before limping off the field to the sideline. He went right to the locker room for further evaluation.

Adams has four catches for 71 yards so far on Sunday. He entered the game leading the league with 14 touchdown receptions.

The Rams lead the Lions 34-24 with 11:30 left in the fourth quarter.

UPDATE 7:05 p.m. ET: The Rams announced Adams is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.