Davante Adams: I want QB who will look best when it’s live bullets

Davante Adams isn’t sure who will be throwing him passes this fall and the Raiders wide receiver isn’t putting his thumb on the scale when it comes to making the decision.

Aidan O’Connell closed out the 2023 season as the starting quarterback in Vegas and the Raiders signed Gardner Minshew as a free agent this offseason. During an appearance on Fox Sports, Adams declined to back one of the two as his choice for the job while saying that he wants “whoever’s gonna look the best, when it’s live bullets.”

“I don’t have a preference other than the fact that I want somebody that’s confident and ready to go when it’s time to do it,” Adams said. “Whoever that is, that’s who I want throwing the ball. I think right now, if I had to say, I think Aidan has the job because, you know, obviously he was here before and that’s the way that it was. He was running with the ones more and until Gardner comes in and takes the job away from him, I think it’s Aidan’s job right now. He doing what he’s got to to do to hold onto it. We still gotta keep working and do what we gotta do to get better.”

Betting markets don’t think O’Connell will wind up with the job in Week One, but a lot still needs to play out during training camp and preseason games this summer before any final decisions are made by the Raiders.